(CNN) — En un año en el que muchas tradiciones quedaron alteradas por la pandemia, el expresidente Barack Obama mantiene una costumbre: compartir sus libros favoritos del año.
En una publicación de Twitter el jueves, el expresidente destacó 17 títulos, incluidos «Caste» de Isabel Wilkerson, «The Vanishing Half» de Brit Bennett y «How Much of These Hills is Gold» de C Pam Zhang.
Una ausencia notable de la lista es el libro son sus propias memorias, «A Promised Land«, que se publicó el mes pasado.
«Comenzaré compartiendo mis libros favoritos de este año, omitiendo deliberadamente lo que creo que es un libro bastante bueno, «A Promised Land», de cierto 44º presidente», bromeó Obama. «Espero que disfrutes leyendo estos tanto como yo», agregó.
Lee a continuación la lista completa de los libros favoritos de Obama a continuación:
«Homeland Elegies», de Ayad Akhtar «Jack», de Marilynne Robinson «Caste», de Isabel Wilkerson «The Splendid and the Vile», de Erik Larson «Luster», de Raven Leilani «How Much of These Hills is Gold», de C Pam Zhang «Long Bright River», de Liz Moore «Memorial Drive», de Natasha Trethewey «Twilight of Democracy», de Anne Applebaum «Deacon King Kong», de James McBride «The Undocumented Americans», de Karla Cornejo Villavicencio «The Vanishing Half, de Brit Bennett «The Glass Hotel», de Emily St. John Mandel «Hidden Valley Road», de Robert Kolker «The Ministry for the Future», de Kim Stanley Robinson «Sharks in the Time of Saviors», de Kawai Strong Washburn «Missionaries», de Phil Klay
