ROSEDALE, Maryland (WBAL) -- A woman driving a stolen vehicle struck a Baltimore County police car, injuring the officer early Saturday morning, police said.
According to police, officers from the White Marsh precinct responded to the 8400 block of Pulaski Highway after a patrol officer was struck by a stolen 2007 Lincoln Town Car.
The investigation revealed that the officer was stationary inside of his marked patrol car working DUI enforcement when Jumana Abdel-Hamid Alhamarneh, 33, lost control of the Lincoln and struck the patrol car on the driver's side. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
Alhamarneh was apprehended and also taken to a hospital.
Police said investigators have learned that Alhamarneh was briefly staying with someone in Pennsylvania before stealing their Lincoln Friday night.
A warrant was issued by the Pennsylvania State Police for the vehicle theft. Alhamarneh is additionally charged in Baltimore County with fugitive from justice - Pennsylvania, and she is being held without bail pending a bail review hearing.
