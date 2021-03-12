FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is tracking the latest in the coronavirus vaccine registration.

Ball's Foods Pharmacy (Hen House, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh, Pay Less Discount Foods) is opening up its online portal for vaccine appointment sign-ups at 10 a.m. each Friday.

When appointments become available, users should click the drop-down menu located on the company's website here.

To stay up-to-date on when we find more openings, subscribe to our COVID-19 Vaccine Alert notifications in our free news app.