WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Someone shot a bald eagle and now authorities want your help catching the shooter.
The adult eagle was found in southern Washington County, near the intersection of Highways C and Z suffering from two gunshot wounds.
Washington County Conservation Agent James Hall captured the bird after being notified by the U.S. Forest Service Office that there was an injured bald eagle in the area.
Agent Hall transported the eagle to the World Bird Sanctuary where it was discovered that the bird had suffered a fracture and a dislocation to one of its wings.
Authorities believe the eagle was most likely shot on February 3 or 4.
Although bald eagles are no longer on the endangered species list, federal law makes it illegal to shoot or kill bald eagles without a permit. Penalties for shooting a bald eagle can range from jailtime to fines up to $250,000.
If you have information that can help investigators, please contact Operation game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.