Bald eagle found shot in Missouri

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KMOV) -- Missouri Department of Conservation officers are looking to find who shot a bald eagle twice in Washington County.
According to the department, on Feb. 5, the U.S. Forest Service Office in Potosi contacted conservation agent Jaymes Hall in Washington County about an injured bald eagle found at the intersection of Highway C and Highway Z in the county.
Agent Hall took the eagle to the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri, where two gunshot wounds were found. The bullets went through the joint where the wing is connected to the torso, the department said. The eagle is still alive but its right wing is dislocated and fractured.
The eagle was most likely shot on Feb. 3 or Feb. 4. Anyone with any information on who might have hurt the eagle or any information on the incident is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.
