Bad news for holiday shopping: Retail sales tumbled in November

Retail sales dropped last month, signaling the consumer recovery is stalling out as the pandemic worsens in the United States.
Stores sold 1.1% less last month than they did in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Sales were expected to be down 0.3% month-over-month in November, according to a survey of analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
