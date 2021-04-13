(CNN) — ¡Está sucediendo! Bad Bunny anunció que se embarcará en una gira por Norteamérica, bajo el nombre de El Último Tour del Mundo 2022.
Es el mismo nombre que su álbum de 2020.
Bad Bunny actúa durante los premios Grammy Latinos en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas en noviembre de 2019.
Los boletos salen a la venta el viernes y las fechas de la gira van de febrero a abril del próximo año.
Bad Bunny anunció la gira el domingo después de su debut en WrestleMania. Ahí se unió a Damian Priest para derrotar a The Miz y John Morrison.
El artista puertorriqueño ganó dos premios AMA por su segundo álbum en solitario, «YHLQMDLG».
También ganó el Grammy, el primero en su carrera, al Mejor Álbum Latino Pop o Urbano por «YHLQMDLG» en la 63 entrega de los premios.
