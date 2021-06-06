Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez experienced wildly different emotions in a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.
Verstappen had been four points clear of reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton at the start of Sunday's race and had looked on course to win the 13th win of his career but suffered a dramatic tire blow out in the grand prix's closing stages
With five laps remaining the Red Bull driver's luck ran out as his left-rear tyre punctured and he crashed into the concrete wall.
Verstappen was unable to contain his frustration as he got out of his car and kicked the blown tyre.
The race was then suspended to clear debris strewn across the track.
The suspension offered Hamilton the chance to potentially win the grand prix or at least finish second and pull ahead of Verstappen in the drivers' title race, but seeking to jump Perez at the restart the Briton ran off the track as he locked up.
Perez sped away to secure his first victory for Red Bull and only the second of his career.
Sebastian Vettel claimed second to give Aston Martin its first podium in F1, while Pierre Gasly finished third in the Alpha Tauri.
More to follow.
