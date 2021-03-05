(CNN Español) — En dos operativos diferentes, las autoridades del Instituto Nacional de Migración, en coordinación con la Secretaría de Defensa de México, requirieron este jueves a 99 migrantes que viajaban de manera irregular, según dijeron en sus canales oficiales.
Una de las operaciones tuvo lugar en la carretera Federal 2 Nuevo Laredo-Piedras Negras, donde según las autoridades, 66 migrantes mexicanos fueron abandonados. Vehículos del Estado los transportaron a terminales de autobuses para que retornaran a sus lugares de origen.
Vehículos del Instituto Nacional de Migración de México. Imagen de archivo. (Photo credit should read QUETZALLI BLANCO/AFP via Getty Images)
El otro operativo ocurrió en Tierra Blanca, Veracruz, donde requirieron a 33 migrantes hondureños que, según Migración, viajaban de manera irregular sobre el tren.
Con información del buró de México.
