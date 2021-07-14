GAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- A large police presence could be seen outside a residence in Grain Valley Wednesday as the authorities searched a property and ultimately located human remains.
The residence is in the 4000 block of S. Buckner Tarsney Road, which is in unincorporated Grain Valley.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Independence Police Department could be seen in that area. The FBI could also be seen at the scene.
Later on Wednesday, John Syme with the Independence Police Department spoke to the media and said that the authorities were conducting a search at the property in connection with a missing persons case out of Independence.
He said that human remains were ultimately located on the property.
Syme also said that he could not specify which missing persons case the search was conducted in connection with.
"At this time, we are not releasing the name of the missing person, but family has already been contacted and are receiving updates from detectives," a release from IPD said.
"We are also in consultation with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and upon confirmation of the identity of the deceased person, this case will be referred to their office for homicide charges," the release continues.
