KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – CNN
Aunt Jemina's new brand name and logo is hitting shelves in June.
The brand was created by Pearl Milling Company, which is now the name of the breakfast favorite, the parent company PepsiCo announced Tuesday.
The new reveal comes months after Pearl Milling Company announced it was making changes to the logo which drew inspiration from the song "Old Aunt Jemima" from a minstrel show in which performers wore blackface.
"We are starting a new day with Pearl Milling Company," a PepsiCo spokesperson told CNN. "A new day rooted in the brand's historic beginnings and its mission to create moments that matter at the breakfast table."
