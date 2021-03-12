KANSAS CITY, MO -- A Jackson County grand jury has indicted a Kansas City police officer who sprayed a juvenile protester in the face in May of 2020 during daytime protests at the Country Club Plaza. Nicholas M. McQuillen is charged with one misdemeanor count of Assault 4th Degree.
Court records state the officer “recklessly caused physical injury to the juvenile when he sprayed chemicals into her face during the protest” around 5:00PM on May 30th of last year.
Back in June of 2020, Tarence Maddox, his daughter and other protestors spoke about arrests and what they described as excessive use of force during the Kansas City protests.
“The hostile onslaught and arrest I endured I wish on no other tax paying citizen in this country,” Tarence Maddox said in June. Video of the incident at the center of the grand jury indictment was shared on social media. In the video, Tarence Maddox is heard saying to officers, “But prematurely shooting people? Prematurely using excessive force? Get your scary expletive on somewhere."
According to court records, officers say they repeatedly told Maddox to remain on the sidewalk or he would be arrested. He told investigators he did not hear officers provide any warning. Court documents state video shows the officers did not give any commands to his 15-year-old daughter to clear the area or move away before she was sprayed with chemicals.
Attorney Tom Porto who is representing the juvenile said, “The charged conduct is absolutely indefensible. A 15-year-old girl had the equivalent of bear spray sprayed in her face from centimeters away. The grand jury got it right.”
The Kansas City, Missouri Fraternal Order of Police provided a written statement that said, “The FOP is aware of the misdemeanor charge brought against Kansas City, MO Police Officer McQuillen. The FOP is very disappointed that the Prosecuting Attorney would bring such a charge when Officer McQuillen employed the lowest level of force available to him. The use of OC spray is an extraordinarily valuable tool that often results in the de-escalation of a given situation. And, the individual here had no injuries or lasting effects from the use of the OC spray. We believe this charge has no merit and the FOP will fully support Officer McQuillen as he challenges it in Court. Executive Board, KCFOP Lodge 9.”
According to a written statement from KCPD, “The Jackson County Prosecutor announced today that criminal charges will be filed against a KCPD officer who was involved in a use of force incident during the protests last summer on the Country Club Plaza. The officer has been an officer with KCPD since 2014 and is assigned to the Patrol Bureau. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department provided all pertinent information to federal prosecutors, the FBI and the county prosecutor, per the Memorandum of Understanding regarding potential police civil rights violations. We respect and support the judicial process.
McQuillen will be issued a summons to appear in court at a future date.
