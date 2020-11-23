Click here for updates on this story
ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) -- Airports are prepared as millions of people are getting ready to travel for the holidays amidst the pandemic.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport enhanced safety measures to include hand sanitizer stations, social distance reminders and guidelines, plus new TSA requirements.
Monday morning, airport officials also revealed the new South Security Checkpoint, which will expand the airport's capacity from four lanes at the site to nine.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.