KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fire investigators from the ATF searched through the remains of an apartment complex that burned Monday night.
The crews had to shore up some of the units so that the team could safely look for the cause of the fire, which forced 30 families out of their homes.
John Ham, a spokesperson for the ATF, said the investigators would try and get as much done Thursday as they could in anticipation of an incoming winter storm on Friday.
"Snow we can work through, rain we can work through. It's already had millions of gallons of water dumped on it, so that won't hurt us," Ham said. "But any ice that would make it slick and unstable would slow us down."
A few blocks away, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church has been collecting donations for the families. In less than a week their church basement has been overwhelmed with clothes and household goods.
Julie Fende, a volunteer at St. Elizabeth, expected a
