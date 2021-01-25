A vehicle struck at least five people on Monday afternoon over the course of several blocks along Stark Street in Portland, Oregon.
The city's Fire and Rescue department said one person was critically injured, while there are four to five non-critical injuries.
Authorities said they will release more details later in the evening.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.