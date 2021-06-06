At least 20 passengers were killed and several others injured after a train collision in southern Pakistan Monday morning, local time.
The Sir Syed Express train collided with the Millat Express train in Sindh province between railway stations, according to railway officials.
The death toll is expected to rise, officials said.
Rescue operations are continuing at the site of the incident.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.