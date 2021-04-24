At least 19 people died in a hospital fire in Baghdad Saturday night after oxygen tanks exploded, two health officials at the hospital told CNN.
Officials are still trying to figure out how many were wounded in the explosion at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, but they say there are "many."
Social media videos show a chaotic scene as firefighters scramble to put out the blaze and health workers try to help evacuate patients.
People from all over Iraq are referred to the hospital in southeastern Baghdad, including many with Covid-19.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
