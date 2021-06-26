At least 156 missing after partial building collapse near Miami By Fernando Alfonso III, Maureen Chowdhury, Zamira Rahim and Alaa Elassar, CNN Posted 16 hrs ago Posted 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Hearing held as Lee's Summit teacher fights to keep job Betsy Webster, Zoe Brown Updated Jun 23, 2021 Does context matter when a racial slur is used? That’s what’s at the heart of a hearing Wednesday night over whether a Lee’s Summit teacher and coach should be fired. Crews locate body of missing swimmer at Smithville Lake Nick Sloan Updated Jun 23, 2021 Update: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A says that the body of a missing swimmer at Smithville Lake has been recovered. Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses By WILFREDO LEE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press Updated Jun 25, 2021 A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department's account. 2 juveniles arrested for shooting death of KCK teenager Nick Sloan Updated Jun 24, 2021 Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a KCK teenager. IKEA's Juneteenth menu of fried chicken, watermelon causes outrage among employees, customers By CBS46 Staff Updated Jun 23, 2021 A Juneteenth menu is serving up controversy at the Atlanta based IKEA store, after employees said fried chicken and watermelon, were just a some items selected to honor Juneteenth. 1 person seriously injured after being trapped under Branson rollercoaster Zoe Brown Updated Jun 23, 2021 One person is in the hospital after being trapped under a rollercoaster in Branson, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.