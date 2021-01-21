Twin suicide bombs rocked a busy market in central Baghdad on Thursday morning, killing at least 13 people, a security official told CNN.
Security forces say they pursued the two attackers before they blew themselves up. It was the first suicide attack to strike Baghdad in nearly two years.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
