GARDEN GROVE, California (KABC) -- Following the recent wave of violence against Asian Americans, members of the community in Orange County are taking charge and learning how to defend themselves in the event of an attack.
Kien Nguyen said she has already experienced racism in Orange County and is scared.
During her routine walk around a park in Fountain Valley last April, Nguyen heard cruel words as she walked past a couple.
"'Stay away from her. She (has) COVID,'" Nguyen heard as she realized she was the only other person around.
"And I'm scared. They said, 'Go home,' and that hurt me," Nguyen said.
Nguyen did go home and said nothing. She said it's common in her culture to avoid trouble.
"So stay home and keep quiet. Don't tell anybody because they're scared to make enemies," she said.
The Garden Grove Police Department Community Liaison Manager, Kelly Huynh, said she has seen what that fear can do. During her 13 years of work with Vietnamese community she says she has observed a reluctance to call the police.
"We're here to service our community members and whether it be a crime or not, if it's something that needs to be brought to our attention, we hope that our community members feel comfortable," Huynh said.
Nguyen's son, Tam Nguyen, has been taking advantage of that service.
