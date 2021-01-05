Asheville server finds $1,000 surprise when clearing table

Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- A server at an Asheville restaurant got a shock when he went to clear a table.
A customer at Nine Mile in Biltmore Park recently left a $1,000 tip. Tom Sforza picked up the tip after waiting on a family of five.
Sforza said it was a nice gesture during a time when working at a restaurant can be hectic.
"This was clear intention that somebody or a family wanted to come in and give back to the community without being thanked face to face. It was just all beautiful intention in a time of which some days can feel like insanity," Sforza said.
The restaurant shares tips, so the money will be divided equally among the staff.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.