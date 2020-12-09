Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) -- The Asheville City Council voted Tuesday night to accept a recommendation to remove Vance Monument from downtown.
The vote follows a similar one Monday night by Buncombe County commissioners.
Last month a majority of the members of the Vance Monument Task Force said they favored removing the controversial statue.
The vote Tuesday night also directed the city and county managers to work together on a plan to move forward with removal. But Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer said there's more work to be done and more public input to come.
