(CNN) — Un día después de que Joe Biden y Kamala Harris fueran declarados ganadores de las elecciones, los periódicos en algunos de los estados clave publicaron estas portadas.

Y aunque los titulares, las fotos y el tono de cada una pueden ser diferentes, el mensaje es el mismo: Estados Unidos tiene un nuevo presidente y una vicepresidenta que hace historia.

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Michigan

Nevada

Nueva York

Pensilvania

Wisconsin

