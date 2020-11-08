(CNN) — Un día después de que Joe Biden y Kamala Harris fueran declarados ganadores de las elecciones, los periódicos en algunos de los estados clave publicaron estas portadas.
Y aunque los titulares, las fotos y el tono de cada una pueden ser diferentes, el mensaje es el mismo: Estados Unidos tiene un nuevo presidente y una vicepresidenta que hace historia.
Arizona
California
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Michigan
Nevada
Nueva York
Pensilvania
Wisconsin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.