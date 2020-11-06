We were warned what could happen.
Premonitions of a "red mirage" from in-person votes favoring President Donald Trump tallied before mail-in ballots skewing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump casting doubt on the entire process far ahead of November 3. Key swing states with laws barring them from counting the mountain of mail-in ballots before Election Day itself.
More than anything, we were told to be patient.
Yet for those eager to put the 2020 election to a close, that wait is proving easier anticipated than done.
Here's what we know so far.
Biden is planning a prime-time address at 8 p.m. ET from Delaware. Trump has no plans to concede, reports CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Jamie Gangel.
No matter what happens -- or who wins -- a peaceful transition of power can and will happen at noon on January 20, every four years.
Here's what else we know. Georgia is about to become the center of the political universe -- even after a recount -- thanks to potentially two runoff elections that could determine control of the US Senate.
On top of that, more Americans than ever before voted this year, assisted by heroic poll workers and election officials, all ensuring everyone had the chance to cast a ballot. Despite a deadly pandemic, historic unemployment, concerns of Election Day unrest and everything else, the nation cast these votes at a historic clip.
The Point: There's still a lot to be determined. But we know this: The nation has successfully pulled off another election, with historic turnout, under incredible circumstances. And for that, we should be very proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.