KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From carrying out the democratic process, to saving lives; the Kansas City Chiefs are proving Arrowhead Stadium is for more than just football.
It's been a busy month for the home of the Super Bowl LIV Champions. In just over two weeks, it's acted as a polling place, hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars for a tight Chiefs victory, and now this week, the team is hosting Community Blood Center for an emergency blood drive, Thursday, Nov. 19th from 7:00AM to 7:00PM.
The Chiefs will welcome donors to make life-saving blood donations inside the Tower Club, and to sweeten the deal; all donors will receive a free Chiefs t-shirt.
Appointments are strongly recommended and space is filling fast. Walk-ins are welcome, but only be accepted if if capacity allows.
In a statement today, Community Blood Center thanked the team for hosting. It says blood donations have fallen sharply during the pandemic, creating a critical shortage in the available blood supply, they're also encouraging people to consider becoming regular donors.
"Under normal circumstances, announcing a blood emergency would create a short-term increase in blood donations," said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. "But this will not solve this particularly difficult shortage long-term. This is an incredibly challenging time for our communities and we must rely on the community to help us meet this need."
Make an appointment at savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: ED8U, or call 1-877-468-6844.
