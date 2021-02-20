(CNN Español) –– Al menos 16 extranjeros fueron arrestados luego de llegar en dos botes a Diana Beach, en Florida. Así lo informó este viernes el agente en jefe de la Patrulla Fronteriza del sector Miami, Thomas G. Martin, a través de un mensaje en Twitter.
En ese momento, Martin no dio detalles sobre las nacionalidades de los detenidos. Sin embargo, este sábado tuiteó que entre los arrestados hay 13 ciudadanos haitianos y 1 ciudadano estadounidense.
También informó que se identificó a un presunto contrabandista. Ambos buques involucrados en el incidente serán incautados para la investigación.
Update: 13 Haitian nationals & 1 U.S. citizen were arrested & taken into #BorderPatrol custody. The suspected smuggler was also identified. Both vessels involved in the incident will be seized. An investigation by #DHS partners remains ongoing. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/69SvkYZAEj — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) February 20, 2021
Con información de Juan Paz y Marlon Sorto.
