FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Many Arkansas bar owners have filed a lawsuit against Governor Asa Hutchinson, Dr. Jose Romero with the Arkansas Department of Health, and Director of Alcohol Beverage Control Doralee Chandler over COVID-19 regulations in the state forcing bars and restaurants to close early.
On Nov. 19, 2020, State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero issued a directive that bars had to close at 11 p.m. This decision came after Gov. Hutchinson stated in a press conference that decisions to restrict businesses should be "data-driven." The state extended the 11 p.m. directive until Feb. 3, 2021.
The lawsuit was filed in Pulaski County by attorney Gary Barnett. Most of the bars are located on or near Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Bars were allowed to stay open until 2:00 a.m. before COVID-19 restrictions were set in place.
The lawsuit states that the bars and restaurants will "suffer irreparable harm if the orders continue to be enforced."
The following bars are listed on the lawsuit:
Stir of Fayetteville Shotz Yee-Hawg The Piano Bar Cannibal & Craft Sideways Pinpoint Kingfish C4 Night club and Lounge Maxines Taproom Ryleighs Boar's Nest BBQ On the Mark Van and Company Smoke & Barrell Crossroads Tavern Bugsy's The Amendment Buster Bellys Los Bobos West End 5NEWS is working to gather more details about the lawsuit. Please check back for updates to this developing story.
