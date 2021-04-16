MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple in Maricopa woke up to their tires slashed and a severed finger in the driveway on Thursday morning. "I literally have been laughing all day because if I don't, I might cry," said Francesca Wikoff. The truck belongs to the Wikoff family. Wikoff, a former volunteer firefighter and EMT, has the stomach for this sort of thing. "It's pretty comical. You would think that if you're gonna go to the hospital, especially if you just severed your finger off, that you would take said finger with you," said Wikoff.
Wikoff believes the tire slasher cut her back tire then cut his finger off on accident. "We assume it happened at 10:30 last night because we had our neighbor that lives next to him heard a loud scream and then a car speeding off," said Wikoff.
The Maricopa mother believes the finger belongs to her neighbor because they argued with him the night before and a trail of blood leads to his house. "I don't find joy in anybody hurting themselves. However, karma has a good way of working itself out," said Wikoff.
The neighbor wasn't home Thursday and Wikoff said he hasn't been home all day. Arizona's Family reached out to the Maricopa Police Department and haven't heard back. Wikoff said no arrests have been made, only the finger so far has been taken in custody by police in a brown paper bag. "Well, I got the better hand," said Wikoff.
