(CNN) — El ministro de Educación de Venezuela, Aristóbulo Istúriz, ha fallecido, según informó la vicepresidenta del país, Delcy Rodríguez, a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
La causa de la muerte de Aristóbulo Istúriz, quien tenía 74 años, se desconoce hasta el momento.
Durante su carrera política, Aristóbulo Istúriz fue también alcalde de Caracas, legislador y en los últimos 20 años, uno de los personajes más emblemáticos del chavismo.
