(CNN Español) –– El Ministerio de Salud de Argentina reportó este miércoles 7.739 casos nuevos de coronavirus. Así la cifra total supera los 2 millones de contagios en el país desde que comenzó la pandemia. El informe registra 2.001.034 casos de covid-19.
Las autoridades también reportaron 109 muertes adicionales por causas relacionadas al coronavirus, con lo que Argentina acumula 49.674 fallecimientos.
A la fecha, según datos del Ministerio, en el país hay 3.561 camas de terapia intensiva ocupadas.
