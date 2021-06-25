Restaurants across the country have been reporting difficulty hiring as customers return in droves.
We've heard from some former servers who cited the stress of the job under these conditions as one reason for switching careers.
For those who've stayed, we want to know: What is it like to work in a restaurant right now, under these unique circumstances? Share your story with us below.
