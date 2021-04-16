The restaurant sector suffered millions of job losses during the pandemic. Many restaurant workers and bartenders were let go when restaurants closed their doors.
Now, those jobs are starting to come back. But restaurant operators say they're struggling to staff up.
We want to know: Are you a restaurant worker or bartender who has decided to switch fields during the pandemic? Tell us why you are leaving the industry and what your new career path looks like.
