3-year-old boy found dead in dryer a day after his birthday

(Meredith/AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they are still investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy whose father says he found the child's body in a clothes dryer.
The boy's father, Chet Lloyd, told The Virginian Pilot on Friday that he woke up to find his son, Brantley Lloyd, dead in the dryer just one day after the child's birthday. He said the boy had climbed out of his crib.
"He was unresponsive and covered in sweat and extremely hot," Lloyd said. "I don't know if he panicked and couldn't get out. He had asthma."
Lloyd also told the newspaper that on the day of his son's death the boy had been crying and throwing temper tantrums.
"He wasn't being himself," the father said.
The boy's mother, Amanda Ray, told the newspaper that the circumstances of her child's death don't make sense to her.
"Nothing is adding up," Ray said. "I don't understand how my baby was in a dryer. I don't understand how he died."
According to the Pilot, the 3-year-old had been living with his father full time and Ray had moved out of the home more than a year ago.
Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said Wednesday that the boy's Aug. 7 death remains under investigation.
Donna Price, a district administrator for the local medical examiner's office, says its investigation into the cause and manner of the child's death also is pending.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.