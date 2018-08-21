Turkey and cheese sandwiches recalled in 11 states due to possible Listeria

(Meredith) – Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of Premo Brand turkey and cheese wedge sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as: High fever Severe headache Stiffness Nausea Abdominal pain DiarrheaListeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The products were produced on August 8, 2018, and distributed to food service and retail stores throughout: Illinois Indiana Kentucky Maryland Michigan Minnesota Ohio Pennsylvania Tennessee Wisconsin West VirginiaProducts were distributed under the following brand names: Premo Brand.
The potential contamination was discovered after additional environmental testing initiated by the Food and Drug Administration following a previous recall returned positive test results for potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
JLM employs a rigorous quality and testing program; however, despite the quality of their programs, they are initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution. We are working closely with JLM and the FDA to understand the cause of the situation and ensure that all affected product has been pulled from commerce.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. Lipari Foods began shipping the product on August 9, 2018.
