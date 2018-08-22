'The Big Bang Theory' to end with final season in 2019

NEW YORK (AP/Meredith) — CBS says the upcoming 12th season of "The Big Bang Theory" will be the last.
It's the most popular comedy on television.
The series began about geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and expanded to include their friends, girlfriends and then wives. Other stars include Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco.
Parsons' work on the show has earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. CBS also airs a prequel about his character called "Young Sheldon."
There's also a UCLA scholarship created by and named for the series to support undergrad study in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions released a statement on the final season.
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of 'The Big Bang Theory' during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring 'The Big Bang Theory' to an epic creative close.”
According to CBS, the series 12th and final season will debut on September 24 and will move to its normal timeslot on Thursday, September 27. The series finale is slated to air in May.
The series, which debuted in 2007, has received dozens of Emmy nominations and 10 wins to date. EW reports the series never won an Emmy for Oustanding Comedy Series.
Its spin-off prequel series, "Young Sheldon" will carry the torch for fans.