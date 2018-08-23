Legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King has died at 68

(Meredith) -- Renowned guitarist and songwriter Ed King has died at the age of 68. He reportedly passed away at his home in Nashville on Wednesday. The announcement was made on King's Facebook page.
The post read, "It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Ed King who died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 22nd, 2018. We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career."
Ed King is best known as a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. He played guitar from 1972 to 1975 and again from 1987 to 1996. He's credited with co-writing the band's smash hit, "Sweet Home Alabama." It's actually his voice counting off the beginning of the song with, "One, two, three." King was also a founding member of Strawberry Alarm Clock, co-writing that band's biggest hit, "Incense and Peppermints."
King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.