Dozens of children's medications recalled for microbial contamination

(Meredith) -- King Bio issued a recall for 32 children's medications due to possible microbial contamination. The company says use of the products could potentially result in potentially life-threatening infections that may require medical intervention.
These products were sold at retails stores nationwide from August 2017 through July 2018.
Here's a full list of the affected products.
DK Attention & Learning Enh., Chicken Pox Symptom Relief, Children's Appetite & Weight, Children's Appetite Enhance, Children's Cough Relief, Children's Fever Reliever, Children's Growth & Development, DK Newborn Tonic, DK Nosebleed Relief, TonsilPlex, Children's Ear Relief Formula, DK Teething, DK Colic Relief, Tummy Aches, Kids Multi- Strain Flu Relief, Kids Stress & Anxiety, Kids Sleep Aid, Kids Bed Wetting (NP), Kids Candida 4 oz, Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX), Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX), Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX), Childrens Cough (SCRX), Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX), Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX), Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX), Colic Relief (SCRX), Newborn Tonic (SCRX), Teething (SCRX), Tummy Aches (SCRX), Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX), Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX).
There have not yet been any reports of injury or illness resulting from these medications.
For more information regarding these recalled products, visit the official press release from the FDA.