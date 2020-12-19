(CNN Español) — Esta semana se aplicaron las primeras vacunas contra el covid-19 en varios lugares de EE.UU. Desde California al otro extremo del país en el estado de Nueva Jersey e incluso en Puerto Rico, decenas de médicos, enfermeras y más profesionales de la salud recibieron las primeras dosis. Mira sus testimonios y el mensaje que dan a las minorías que aún dudan sobre vacunarse.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.