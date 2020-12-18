Kansas City (KCTV)--Another federal prisoner scheduled for execution next month has tested positive for Covid-19.
Attorneys for Corey Johnson say because of the growing outbreak on federal death row, the government must stop executions. Johnson’s execution date is January 14.
Just yesterday, attorneys for Dustin John Higgs announced that he had tested positive. The two men, plus Lisa Montgomery are the three federal prisoners awaiting execution in the final days of President Trump’s term.
Montgomery’s execution is set for January 12. She was convicted of killing a pregnant woman, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, then cutting the baby from the womb. It happened in Skidmore, MO in 2004. The baby survived.
Johnson’s attorneys claim his diagnosis will interfere with their ability to have “meaningful contact” with him in the days before his execution.
The following is a statement from Don Salzman and Ron Tabak, attorneys for Corey Johnson:
"Not surprisingly, given the growing outbreak on federal death row, Corey Johnson also has now tested positive for COVID-19. The government must stop conducting executions during a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility, and we have called on the Department of Justice to withdraw Mr. Johnson’s execution date.
“Mr. Johnson’s diagnosis will substantially interfere with his attorneys’ ability to have meaningful contact with him during these critical days before his scheduled execution, and the widespread outbreak on the federal death row only confirms the reckless disregard for the lives and safety of staff, prisoners, and attorneys alike. If the government will not withdraw the execution date, we will ask the courts to intervene.”
Donald Salzman & Ronald Tabak
December 18, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.