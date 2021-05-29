Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- An Asheville group is pressing police and the district attorney to make an arrest in a road rage incident in which a pickup truck hit a homeless man's cart with a cat inside.
The video of the driver circling and then striking the cart containing the cat has gone viral.
Alex McPherson said he was panhandling near where it happened on May 17. A few days later, police said authorities had identified the business that owned the truck but not who had been driving it.
Members of the group Asheville Cat Weirdos have been calling and writing investigators, saying they know who was driving the pickup truck.
So far, police have not made an arrest.
Asheville Cat Weirdos member Tara Schlayer said the group is about 14,000 strong in Western North Carolina.
The group has had a lot of online chat groups talking about the case.
Asheville investigators said they're taking the case very seriously but are also managing multiple investigations of shootings in recent days.
