Andrew Yang tests positive for Covid-19

Andrew Yang, the former Democratic candidate for president who is currently running for mayor of New York City, tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday, according to a statement from the Yang for NY Campaign team.
Yang said in the statement that he is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to attend virtual events.
Two weeks ago, Yang announced he was quarantining after potentially being exposed to Covid-19 from a campaign staffer.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
