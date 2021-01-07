(KCTV) -- American Airlines says it will not serve alcohol on its flights to and from Washington, D.C. The airline made the announcement Wednesday.
They say flight attendants have reported, quote, “politically motivated aggression towards other passengers and crew.”
American Airlines also plans to increase staffing at airports in the D.C. area.
It says the policy change is a precautionary measure.
