Shout-out to TikTok for giving Alicia Silverstone a safe space to check us on being "Clueless" about her name.
"The Baby-Sitter's Club" star used the video-sharing social media app to share the proper pronunciation of her name.
She says it's "Uh-LEE-see-uh" in the short clip (typing it as "Ali-SEE-yuh" in the caption, as if things weren't confusing enough).
"Not 'Uh-lee-sha,' not 'Uh-lee-shuh,' she says with a shrug.
We haven't been this shook since we learned we'd been saying Rihanna's name wrong.
Silverstone has been having fun on TikTok, most recently reenacting with her 10-year-old son a famous scene from her 1995 movie "Clueless."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.