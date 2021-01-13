Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny has announced that he plans to return to Russia on Sunday from Germany, where he has been recovering after being poisoned.
"The was never a question for me whether to return or not never. Just because I didn't leave. I ended up in Germany, having arrived there in an intensive care box. On January 17, Sunday, I will return home on Pobeda airline flight. Meet me," Navalny tweeted on Wednesday.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
