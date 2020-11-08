(CNN) — Alex Trebek, el genial anfitrión de «Jeopardy!» con todas las respuestas y una presencia tranquilizadora en el panorama de los programas de juegos de televisión durante cinco décadas, ha muerto. Tenía 80 años.
Noticia en desarrollo…
