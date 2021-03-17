(CNN) — Una nueva alerta de tornado fue emitida para partes del sureste de Texas y el suroeste de Louisiana y estará vigente hasta las 7 pm (hora de Miami) según el Centro de Predicción de Tormentas.
La alerta incluye Beaumont, Texas y Lake Charles, Louisiana. Es probable que se produzcan algunos tornados, con un par de gran intensidad. Los vientos dañinos soplan a 120 kilómetros por hora, y también es posible que caiga granizo con algunas de las tormentas.
MÁS: Amenaza de fuertes tornados acecha el sur de EE.UU. esta semana
