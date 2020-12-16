(CNN) — Alemania reportó el martes 952 nuevas muertes relacionadas con el virus, la cifra más alta en un solo día desde que comenzó la pandemia y un aumento importante en comparación con las muertes diarias registradas anteriormente, según el centro de control de enfermedades del país.
Alemania, la mayor economía de Europa, entrará en confinamiento: ¿seguirá una recesión?
El anterior recuento diario más alto de muertes por covid fue 598 el 11 de diciembre, según datos del Instituto Robert Koch (RKI).
El RKI también registró 27.728 nuevos casos de coronavirus el martes.
Londres vuelve a un confinamiento estricto por covid-19; aparece nueva variante del virus
Alemania está experimentando actualmente un gran aumento de infecciones, hospitalizaciones y muertes. El país entró en un duro confinamiento nacional el miércoles en un esfuerzo por controlar la situación.
