(CNN Español) — Luis Adrián Duque, alcalde del municipio Sucre, en el estado Yaracuy, en el centrooccidente de Venezuela, anunció este viernes que tiene covid-19 y que entrará en «cuarentena radical».
«Más que nunca conciencia y más conciencia en cada hogar, me quedaré en casa por mi salud, la de mi familia y la de cada uno de ustedes», escribió Duque en su perfil de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luís Adrían Duque (@luisadrianduque)
El funcionario causó revuelo a comienzos de mes cuando anunció que marcaría las residencias en las que habitaban supuestos pacientes con covid-19 de su municipio, lo que generó malestar entre la población y críticas en las redes sociales.
