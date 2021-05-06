Alabama Legislature votes to legalize medical marijuana

Alabama's State Legislature voted to legalize medical marijuana late Thursday, becoming the most recent state to approve its use amid ongoing talks over revamping cannabis laws.
The measure will create a medical cannabis commission to regulate, license and oversee distribution of medical marijuana. Doctors can prescribe medical marijuana for several conditions including cancer, a terminal illness, epilepsy and chronic pain. Patients would receive medical cannabis cards, and vaping or smoking of medical marijuana would be prohibited while products including gummy, oils, or creams are allowed.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.