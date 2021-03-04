Alabama's statewide mask mandate to curb the coronavirus is being extended to April 9 -- but it won't be extended after that, Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday.
Ivey's remark came as she announced that the state's broader "Safer at Home" order, which includes the mask mandate and other measures, would be extended until the evening of April 9 instead of expiring Monday, as previously scheduled.
Ivey said this will be the last time she's extending the masking portion of the order. After April 9, Alabama will join at least 16 other states in not having a statewide face-covering mandate.
"While I'm convinced that a mask mandate has been the right thing to do, I also respect those who object and believe this was a step too far in government overreach," Ivey said in a news conference in Montgomery on Thursday.
Ivey's announcement came as Texas and Mississippi said this week that they were abandoning statewide or county-level mask mandates. Additionally, those states said they were allowing businesses to operate at 100% capacity.
Ivey said masks have been the greatest tool in combating the virus. However, she said it was time to make this a personal responsibility rather than a government mandate.
Ivey, who said she will continue to wear a mask in public, urged businesses to decide what their own masking policies will be after April 9.
Alabama's mask mandate generally requires people to wear face coverings in public when within 6 feet of another person not from the same household.
The broader "Safer at Home" order also subjects certain businesses to social distancing guidelines and generally encourages people to minimize travel. The latest extension eliminates party-size limits at restaurant tables, but mandates 6 feet of space between tables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.